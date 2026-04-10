Israel-Spain tensions rise after removal from Gaza ceasefire body

Shafaq News- Middle East

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Spain of defaming Israeli soldiers, warning that countries taking hostile diplomatic positions against Israel will face consequences.

In a video statement, Netanyahu indicated that countries criticizing Israel instead of “terrorist regimes” would not be considered partners in shaping the region’s future, reiterating his rejection of what he called hostility toward Israel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced that his country had removed Spain from the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC)*, which oversees the Gaza ceasefire.

For a long time, the government of Spain under @sanchezcastejon has been operating against the State of Israel in every way possible. Sánchez and his ministers level false blood libels against Israel and its army, defame and incite against Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu. The… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) April 10, 2026

Relations between Israel and Spain have deteriorated in recent years amid Madrid’s criticism of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, with Spain withdrawing its ambassador from Israel and restoring diplomatic representation in Iran, while the dispute has also extended to military cooperation, including closing its airspace to US aircraft involved in strikes on Iran and denying access to jointly operated bases.

*The CMCC, based in Israel, was created as part of the 2025 Israel–Hamas ceasefire agreement. It serves as the main operational hub for monitoring compliance, managing aid delivery, and coordinating logistical transitions. Led by the United States with participation from the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Egypt, the center reflects a broader international effort to stabilize Gaza, with potential future contributions from the UAE, Germany, Jordan, and Turkiye.