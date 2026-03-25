Spain slams US-Israel actions, warns war hitting global economy

Shafaq News- Madrid

The war in the Middle East is inflicting heavy economic damage worldwide, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned Wednesday, saying ordinary citizens should not bear the cost of “illegal actions” by the United States and Israel against Iran.

“Every bomb that falls in the Middle East hits our family wallets,” Sánchez told parliament, as he defended his government’s strong opposition to the war. He said companies listed on Spain’s main stock index have lost around €100 billion in market value since the conflict began on Feb. 28.

Spain’s parliament is set to vote Thursday on measures to cushion the economic impact, including fuel and electricity tax cuts and targeted subsidies for sectors most exposed to rising energy prices.

Sánchez also warned Israel is expanding its military campaign, saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to replicate the scale of destruction seen in Gaza in Lebanon. “It is unjust for some to set the world on fire while the rest pay the price,” he said.