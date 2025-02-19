Spain’s PM Sanchez calls Trump’s Gaza resettlement plan “Immoral”

Shafaq News/ Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday condemned US President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Gaza’s population, calling it “immoral” and contrary to international law.

“Gaza belongs to the Palestinians and is part of the future Palestinian state,” Sanchez said at a joint press conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Madrid, who started an official visit to Spain.

Sanchez warned that any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians would have a “destabilizing impact both regionally and globally,” stressing the “essential role” of Arab countries in Gaza.

Since Jan. 25, Trump has been promoting a plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, asserting that the United States would take control of the territory and manage it “efficiently and skillfully.” He has also called on Jordan and Egypt to accept Gaza’s residents—an idea both countries have firmly rejected, joined by other Arab nations and international organizations.