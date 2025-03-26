Shafaq News explores Asia's largest Dinosaur Museum in Beijing

Shafaq News/ Shafaq News visited the China Museum of Paleozoology in Beijing, the largest museum of its kind in Asia and an affiliate of the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The museum stands as a premier destination for researchers and visitors alike, offering a comprehensive exploration of prehistoric life through its vast collection of fossils.

Inside, three main exhibition halls showcase a diverse range of specimens, from ancient fish and amphibians to reptiles, birds, and mammals, including rare fossils found only in China.

An adjoining gallery delves into human evolution, featuring significant discoveries such as the renowned Peking Man fossils and early stone tools that shed light on the origins of humanity.

Beyond its permanent displays, the museum regularly hosts special exhibitions and interactive educational programs, providing an engaging experience for visitors of all ages.

During its tour, Shafaq News documented some of the museum’s most striking exhibits, capturing the intricate details of fully reconstructed dinosaur skeletons and exceptionally preserved prehistoric fossils.