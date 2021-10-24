SDF: three fighters died in the Turkish UAV attack on Saturday

Category: World

Date: 2021-10-24T17:23:56+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) group blamed Turkey on Sunday for an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) strike that killed three of its fighters in Kobani on Saturday morning. “On Saturday morning (October 23, 221), three of our fighters went to Kobani seeking medical care from Serrin town,” the SDF said in a statement released on Sunday. “On their way back, they were attacked by a Turkish occupation UAV (SIHA) at 5:40 p.m. resulting in the martyrdom of our fighters, Hozan Qamishlo, Galli Halap, and Amed Afrin.” The statement did not give any further details. Yesterday, a Turkish UAV bombed a car in the vicinity of Kobani city, Northeast Syria, earlier today, Saturday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the attack took place on Kobani-Halab road, killing three passengers who were yet to be identified back then. Over the past few days, Turkish UAVs have been continuously hovering the sky of Kobani and Tal Refaat in north Syria. Last Wednesday, a Turkish UAV attacked the vehicle of the Co-chair of the Social Justice Council in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), injuring him, and injuring four persons, including two civilians. last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan requested a two-year-long authorization from parliament on Wednesday to deploy troops to Syria and Iraq amid Ankara’s renewed military threats against the Kurdish militant groups PKK (Kurdistan Workers Party) and YPG (People's Defense Units). The move itself has drawn special attention because Erdogan sought to renew the authorisation for 24 months instead of 12 months as he would usually do. Erdogan said in this authorisation request that land borders with Iraq and Syria were still carrying risks and threats against Turkey’s national security. He also said that the PKK and YPG had been continuing its “separatist” activities in Syria and Iraq, and Ankara had been taking additional measures to maintain the peace and stability in the areas where it operates. "The continued existence of the PKK and ISIL elements in Iraq, attempts against ethnic-based separatism, and direct threats to regional peace, stability and the security of our country. Terrorist organizations, especially PKK/PYD-YPG and ISIL, continue their presence in Syria in the areas adjacent to our border, continuing their actions against our country, our national security and civilians," the motion said. Erdogan vowed last week to respond to an attack by YPG forces in northern Syria that left two Turkish police officers dead. "We have no patience left in some areas that are a source of terror attacks aimed at our country from Syria," Erdogan stated after chairing a cabinet meeting attended by top ministers. "We are determined to eliminate the threats emanating from Syria with our own means," he said in televised comments, "necessary measures in line with our rights arising from international law is of vital importance for our national security," against any action that may pose a threat to the national security, aimed at disrupting the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria and creating illegitimate fait accompli in the field. Two Turkish police officers were killed and two others were wounded after an attack reportedly carried out by the YPG in Azaz, where Turkish forces control Syrian territory, the interior ministry said on Sunday. Turkey sees the YPG as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), with which it has been locked in a deadly war for three decades. The PKK has been leading an armed insurgency against the Turkish government since 1984, in a conflict that has killed some 40,000 people. The Turkish parliament is expected to approve Erdogan's troop deployment request since his ruling coalition holds the majority in the parliament.

