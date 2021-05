Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in north and east Syria launched an operation in Deir Ezzor countryside to pursue ISIS remnants.

The SDF said that, in cooperation with the Global Coalition forces, they launched a four-day military and security operation in the Wadi Al-Ajij.

The operation comes within the joint efforts between the SDF and the Global Coalition forces in north and east Syria, to prevent ISIS cells from moving and launching attacks in the administration.