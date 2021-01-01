SDF arrests 14 ISIS members in Deir Ez-Zor

Shafaq News/ the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Thursday night carried out an operation against ISIS cells in Deir Ez-Zor countryside.

SDF said in a statement “14 ISIS members were arrested in Al-Sour and Al-Kasrah towns in Deir Ez-Zor countryside.

In the same context, SDF has killed three Iraqis from ISIS organization in an operation near the village of Abu Natal in Deir Ez-Zor.

The Syrian Democratic Forces previously announced in a tweet that during a security operation backed by the global coalition arrested an ISIS militant north of Deir Ez-Zor.