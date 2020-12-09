A new phase of Kurdish-Kurdish negotiations in Autonomous Administration

Shafaq News / Fasla Youssef, a member of the Presidency of the Kurdish National Council in Syria revealed on Wednesday that the third stage of negotiations on a final deal, between the two main Kurdish blocs.

Youssef said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency “the US Deputy Special Envoy for Syria, David Brownstein who is visiting the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria expressed his country's support for launching a new phase of Kurdish negotiations.”

Youssef added that US representative in Syria praised the negotiations as an important step towards greater political coordination between Syrian Kurdish and political factions.”."

For its part, Brownstein confirmed that "the United States seeks to ensure stability and security in the region to establish peaceful coexistence among all components.”

Since November 2019, delegations from both sides have held a series of consultations under the auspices of the US government at the United States’ and Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) joint headquarters in the city of Hasakah. Initiated by the Syrian Democratic Force’s (SDF) General Commander Mazloum Abdi, under pressure of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring and the US’s partial withdrawal from border areas in northern Syria, the negotiations marked the end of the diplomatic standstill between the deeply divided Kurdish parties.