SDF arrest ISIS members in Syria

Shafaq News /the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested on Tuesday four members of ISIS in the Kurdish-led administration in Syria's northeast.

SDF said in a tweet, "in fighting against terrorism, special units of SDF arrested an ISIS leader in the Al-Falaha area in Hasakah countryside, who was planning to carry out terrorist operations in the region,” adding that “the Units also seized weapons and documents he possessed. "

SDF added in another tweet that "the Special Units backed by the US-Led Coalition warplanes launched a security operation which resulted in the arrest of three ISIS terrorist in the Al-Suhail area, east of Deir Ez-Zor."

In March 2018, the Syrian Democratic Forces supported with the Global Coalition controlled the eastern Euphrates, Syria, Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor and southern Hasakah.