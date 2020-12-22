SDF forces Turkish-backed forces to withdraw from Mushayrafa

Shafaq News / An informed source from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stated that Ankara-backed armed factions had withdrawn from the village of Mushayrafa in the eastern countryside of Ain Issa.

The source informed the correspondent of Shafaq News Agency that the heavy bombardment on SDF on Mushayrafa axis yesterday evening forced three groups of Turkish-affiliated factions to withdraw after suffering heavy losses in equipment and lives.

In the meantime, the axes in the eastern countryside of Ain Issa town, particularly the villages of Jahbal and Mushayrafa, is witnessing intermittent bombardment by the Turkish-backed factions. "SDF" forces respond to the source of the fire without any progress on the ground for both sides.