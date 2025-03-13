Russia supports Ceasfire with Ukraine: Calls to adress roots

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed tentative support for a U.S.- and Ukraine-backed 30-day ceasefire proposal but said several issues must still be addressed before an agreement can be reached.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Putin acknowledged that the idea of a truce was "the right one" but stressed the need for further discussions with U.S. officials, who are currently in Russia for negotiations. He outlined key concerns, including the status of Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk region, the continuation of Western arms shipments to Kyiv during the proposed ceasefire, and how the truce would be monitored and enforced.

"There are questions that we need to discuss, and I think we need to talk them through with our American colleagues and partners," Putin said.

The Russian president is expected to meet later on Thursday with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and said he may soon speak with US President Donald Trump.

The ceasefire talks come as Russia has intensified its military campaign in the border region of Kursk, where Ukrainian troops occupied several hundred square miles in a surprise incursion last August.

On Thursday, Russia’s defense ministry claimed its forces had retaken Sudzha, the main town in the region held by Ukrainian forces since last year. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine’s military.