US, Russia to restore embassy staff, resume Ukraine talks

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Washington and Moscow have agreed to restore diplomatic staffing levels to pre-crisis numbers and continue negotiations on ending the conflict in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced.

Speaking after talks with a Russian delegation in Riyadh, Rubio stated, "We will restore the operations of diplomatic missions between Washington and Moscow and have agreed with Russia to establish a consultative mechanism to normalize embassy functions."

He emphasized that both sides would continue diplomatic efforts through their respective teams in Washington and Moscow. "President Trump wants to stop the killing; the United States wants peace and is using its strength in the world to bring countries together. President Trump is the only leader in the world who can get Ukraine and Russia to agree to that," he said.

Rubio confirmed that the US and Russia had agreed to form committees to work toward a permanent resolution to the Ukraine conflict, adding that "there must be concessions to end the war in Ukraine, and this meeting lays the foundation for future cooperation."

He also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s "crucial role" in mediation efforts, stating, "We must find a solution to Ukraine that is acceptable to all parties."

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said Washington would discuss the status of Ukrainian territories currently under Russian control, and stressed the need for "security guarantees" that would lead Europe toward a resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

However, Zelenskyy respnded by saying that Ukraine must be "involved with any negotiations to end the war. Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs."