Ukraine accepts 30-day ceasefire, challenges Russia to choose peace

Shafaq News/ Ukraine has accepted a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire along the front lines and in the Black Sea, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday, urging Russia to show its willingness to end the war.

The announcement came after senior US and Ukrainian officials held talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s delegation had proposed three key issues: an end to hostilities in the air and at sea, confidence-building measures, and releasing of prisoners.

"The American side understands our arguments and accepts our proposals. I want to thank President Trump for the constructive nature of our teams’ conversation," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

Zelenskyy said the US had put forward the ceasefire plan, and Kyiv was willing to comply. "Ukraine accepts this proposal. We consider it positive, and we are ready to take such a step," he said. However, he emphasized that Washington must now secure Moscow’s agreement to the truce.

“Ukraine is ready for peace. Russia must show its readiness to end the war or continue it. It is time for the full truth,” he added

Following the talks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said the initiative was now in Moscow’s hands.

“Hopefully, we’ll take this offer to the Russians and we hope they’ll say yes, that they’ll say yes to peace. The ball’s now in their court,” Rubio told reporters.

He reaffirmed that former President Donald Trump, who played a key role in advancing the negotiations, was focused on ending the conflict.

“The president’s objective here—number one, above everything else—is to end the war. And I think, today, Ukraine has taken a concrete step in that regard,” Rubio said. “We hope the Russians will reciprocate.”

Waltz underscored that Ukrainian officials aligned with Trump’s vision for peace despite tensions in previous meetings.

“The Ukrainian delegation today made something very clear: they share President Trump’s determination to end the fighting, to end the killing,” Waltz said.

“They not only accepted our proposal for a full ceasefire, but we also discussed substantive details on how this war is going to permanently end and what kind of guarantees Ukraine will need for its long-term security and prosperity.”

Moscow has yet to respond to the proposal. Russia has previously said it would only halt military operations if Ukraine met its security demands, including recognizing Russian control over annexed territories.