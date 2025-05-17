Kremlin: Putin-Zelensky meeting possible

Shafaq News/ The Kremlin announced Saturday that a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky could take place, but only if specific conditions are met during the ongoing negotiation process.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that a summit between the two leaders is not off the table, though it hinges on progress at the delegation level. “A meeting is possible only after work between the two sides has achieved certain results in the form of agreements,” Peskov said, without specifying what those agreements would entail from Moscow’s perspective.

The two presidents have not met face-to-face since December 2019, and tensions remain high amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin spokesperson also declined to comment on recent media reports about alleged conditions exchanged during indirect talks in Istanbul, reiterating that negotiations are continuing “behind closed doors, just as they should—to ensure they are productive,” and stressed that Russia will not publicly discuss any proposals or terms under consideration.