Russia denies reports about supplying Iran with drones and satellite data

Shafaq News- Moscow

The Kremlin, on Thursday, dismissed reports that Russia is supplying Iran with drones and intelligence materials, calling them false reports.

In press remarks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov urged the public not to believe these reports.

The Financial Times, citing Western intelligence sources, reported that Moscow is supplying Iran with drones, intelligence, and satellite imagery. The sources said Moscow is close to completing phased deliveries of drones and related equipment, adding that intelligence and satellite data are aimed at improving Iran’s operational capabilities.

Officials from Russia and Iran have discussed additional arrangements for drone deliveries via alternative transport routes, amid rising regional tensions, the report noted.

The partnership between Moscow and Tehran is expanding to include exchanges of technology and expertise in drone systems and reconnaissance. Financial Times explained that shipments are reportedly sent in stages, with some transfers conducted covertly to avoid detection. Both sides continue coordinating the supply of additional equipment in the coming months.

Recently, Moscow noted what it described as contradictory statements from the United States and Iran on negotiations and warned that any extension of conflict in Iran toward the Caspian Sea would be "highly negative." Russian officials also said the situation in Iran has disrupted global energy markets and reiterated that any military escalation could affect international stability.

Russia announced providing Iran with humanitarian aid since the start of the war on February 28, with more than 13 tons of medicine sent via Azerbaijan last week. Authorities said they plan to continue shipments.