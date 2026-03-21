Russia slams Washington’s global resource pursuit

Shafaq News- Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday accused the United States of pursuing control over the world’s natural resources through coups, kidnappings, and assassinations targeting leaders of resource-rich nations.

In a televised speech, Lavrov portrayed Washington as acting independently of external constraints and driven primarily by its own interests, describing the American approach as centered on securing economic and strategic advantages, particularly in energy.

“The United States has officially declared that no one dictates its actions. It is concerned only with its own welfare and self-interest,” he noted, adding that it is prepared to defend those interests “by any means possible.”

Pointing to Venezuela and Iran as examples, he argued that US policy in both cases is closely tied to oil and influence over global energy markets.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian targets, causing extensive destruction and civilian casualties, and killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders. Iran subsequently carried out retaliatory operations affecting Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.