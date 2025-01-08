Rescue efforts ongoing after deadly Tibet earthquake kills over 125

Shafaq News/ Rescue operations continue in Tibet following a powerful earthquake that struck the remote Himalayan region on Tuesday morning, killing at least 126 people and injuring 188, according to Chinese state media.

The 7.1-magnitude earthquake, recorded at 9:05 a.m. local time at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), triggered over 500 aftershocks. The tremors were felt across neighboring Nepal, Bhutan, and northern India.

The quake devastated Himalayan villages, damaged a Tibetan holy city, and sent tremors through a Mount Everest base camp. Its epicenter was in Tingri County near the Nepal border, approximately 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Mount Everest.

In Shigatse, a major city in the region, more than 3,600 homes were reported to have collapsed, forcing the relocation of over 30,000 residents, state media reported. Rescue teams have pulled more than 400 people from the rubble, and efforts to locate survivors are ongoing.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for “all-out efforts” to search for survivors, minimize casualties, and ensure the safety of displaced residents amid high environmental conditions.

The People’s Liberation Army has deployed over 1,600 personnel, along with drones, helicopters, and transport aircraft, to assist in the rescue operations.

Rescue crews face significant challenges in the high-altitude, snow-covered terrain, with freezing temperatures and remote access hampering their efforts.