Devastating earthquake strikes Tibet, killing 95 and shaking Himalayan region

Shafaq News/ A strong earthquake struck Tibet in southwestern China’s Himalayan region on Tuesday, killing at least 95 people and injuring 130, according to Chinese state media. The tremors were felt across neighboring Nepal, Bhutan, and northern India.

The earthquake hit at 9:05 a.m. local time (01:05 GMT) in Tingri County, a rural area near the northern gateway to Mount Everest, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The China Earthquake Networks Centre recorded its magnitude as 6.8, while the US Geological Survey measured it at 7.1.

Destruction and Aftershocks

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported extensive damage in Tingri and surrounding areas. “The tremors were extremely strong in Tingri and its surroundings. Many buildings near the epicenter have collapsed,” CCTV said.

More than 50 aftershocks were recorded within three hours of the initial quake, prompting authorities to close the Mount Everest scenic area on the Chinese side. The epicenter was just 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the world’s highest peak.

Despite being in a seismically active region, Chinese authorities noted that this was the strongest earthquake in the area in five years.

Relief Efforts Underway

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for "comprehensive efforts" to rescue affected residents, minimize casualties, and ensure adequate shelter during the harsh winter.

The Ministry of Emergency Management announced the deployment of around 1,500 firefighters and rescue workers, alongside 200 soldiers, to search for survivors and assess damages. Emergency supplies were also dispatched to the affected region.

Authorities in China, Nepal, and neighboring countries remain on high alert for potential aftershocks and long-term impacts.

Regional Impact

In Nepal, tremors were strongly felt in northeastern regions, although no major casualties were reported. Residents in Kathmandu, located 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the epicenter, rushed into the streets in panic when the quake struck.

The quake’s impact extended to Bhutan and India’s northern regions, though no significant damage or casualties were reported.