Protests, confrontations in Jerusalem and West Bank amid Israel-Gaza war

Shafaq News/ Israeli security forces restricted young Palestinians from entering al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for prayers on Friday and deployed in strength across the Old City and beyond to quell any unrest spilling over from the conflict in Gaza.
In the occupied West Bank, Israeli troops killed four Palestinians during raids, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said. Two of the dead were identified by fighter groups as their members.
Large numbers of Israeli police kept guard around al-Aqsa, a flashpoint and often the scene of clashes, as Palestinians gathered for Friday prayers, reports said. At one point, the police fired tear gas at the Palestinians, according to Reuters.