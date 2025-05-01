Israel renews emergency as wildfires force thousands to evacuate

Shafaq News/ Israel declared a state of emergency on Thursday following multiple injuries as intense wildfires continued to blaze across the Jerusalem Hills, leading to the evacuation of over nine settlements.

A total of 163 field teams and 12 firefighting aircraft are actively working to contain the flames in several key hotspots surrounding Jerusalem, including areas in Latrun, Mevo Horon, and many other locations. The main highway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem was closed in the fire zone and dozens have been injured, though no serious cases have been reported.

At least 18 individuals have been hospitalized, primarily for smoke inhalation and burns. An additional ten people received treatment from field medics but did not require hospitalization.

Israeli media outlets reported that the wildfires west of Jerusalem have scorched 19,000 dunams of land. Over nine settlements have been evacuated due to the fires, and more than 10,000 residents have been displaced, while the authorities have ordered the evacuation of ten communities.

Israel’s fire service is currently battling five active fire centers around Jerusalem, while new fires have also broken out in the south. Media reports noted that firefighting teams are also working in northern Israel to control forest fires there, and no injuries have been reported so far in the north or south.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the wildfires near Jerusalem could reach the city and later announced that three firefighting aircraft would soon arrive in Israel from Italy and Croatia.

Defence Minister Israel Katz has directed the military to deploy forces to assist firefighting units in combating the ongoing blazes.

Several countries ,including Romania, Spain, and France, have expressed solidarity and offered assistance to Israel in extinguishing the fires.

The Shin Bet security service has announced its participation in the investigations into the Jerusalem-area fires, following suspicions that some of the blazes may have been deliberately set and the agency is assisting police in tracking down suspects involved in starting the fires.