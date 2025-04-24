Israeli Army orders evacuation ahead of strikes in Northern Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Israeli military urged residents in Beit Hanoun and Sheikh Zayed areas of northern Gaza to evacuate westward toward Gaza City.

The Israeli military announced plans to carry out strikes in these areas, "In light of sniper fire and terrorist activities originating from the aforementioned area, we will conduct a strong attack targeting the area used for these terrorist operations," according to an Israeli Army statement.

#عاجل ‼️ إلى جميع سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في منطقة بيت حانون والشيخ زايد🔴هذا انذار مسبق وأخير قبل الهجوم!🔴⭕️في ضوء تنفيذ عمليات قنص وأنشطة إرهابية انطلاقًا من المنطقة المذكورة ضد قوات جيش الدفاع سننفذ هجومًا قويًا يطال المنطقة التى يتم استخدامها لتنفيذ تلك العمليات… pic.twitter.com/NVMVUm84do — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 24, 2025

The announcement comes amid ongoing military operations, with previous instances where the Israeli army directed civilians to relocate to areas it had described as safe, only for those locations to later come under fire.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported that hospitals had received 50 fatalities in the past 24 hours, including two bodies recovered from beneath the rubble, along with 152 injuries as a result of what it called the "ongoing Israeli aggression."

The death toll in Gaza since the onset of hostilities on October 7, 2023, has risen to 51,355, with 117,248 people injured.