Jerusalem hills ablaze: Communities evacuated

Shafaq News/ Large wildfires broke out in the Eshtaol Forest near Jerusalem on Wednesday, triggering the evacuation of multiple communities and widespread road closures as extreme heat and strong winds intensified the flames.

Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service reported fires in at least five separate locations across the Jerusalem hills, including areas near Neve Shalom, Beko’a, Ta’oz, Nahshon, and the Latrun military memorial, where an ongoing ceremony was abruptly halted and visitors were evacuated.

The massive fire in Jerusalem is spreading rapidly and is expected to worsen, continuing for over 24 hours, while some Palestinians are calling to start more fires wherever possible.Croatia, Cyprus, Italy, and Greece are sending aid.Pray for Israel. pic.twitter.com/Snm0C9MYpB — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) April 30, 2025

The Police confirmed the evacuation of three communities and warned that further evacuations may be necessary. Television footage showed flames advancing along major roads, with people abandoning their vehicles to escape the encroaching fire. Local authorities said at least 12 people were treated for smoke inhalation.

In response, more than 120 firefighting teams, supported by helicopters and aircraft, were mobilized to contain the blazes. Israeli media reported that the government has requested international assistance from Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Italy, and Cyprus.