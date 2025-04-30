Jerusalem hills wildfires spark state of emergency in Israel

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, massive wildfires swept through the Jerusalem Hills, forcing Israeli authorities to declare a state of emergency and evacuate thousands.

As firefighters warned of a blaze “unprecedented” in both its intensity and spread, the Israeli National Security Council said it had secured commitments for the arrival of three Canadair firefighting aircraft from Italy and Croatia and was holding talks with other countries, including Greece and Cyprus, for additional aerial support.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Authority revealed that 105 firefighting teams and 12 aircraft were working to contain the flames.

Moreover, the Meteorological Service reported wind speeds of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour, making firefighting efforts “extremely difficult.” While winds were expected to ease later in the day, forecasters warned they could intensify again on Thursday, potentially reigniting fire risks.

The Ministry of Transport announced crews had dismantled sections of the central barrier to allow emergency vehicles to pass through, as heavy equipment units from the police were deployed on the ground to assist with evacuations and fire suppression efforts.

Reports indicated the fire had spread to multiple communities, Beit Meir, Mevo Horon, and Canada Park. Thousands of residents were evacuated, and police issued warnings that further evacuations could be ordered if conditions worsened.

At Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, located near the affected areas, the public was advised to seek treatment only in emergencies. Non-critical patients were evacuated, and staff were placed on high alert for potential casualties. Meanwhile, Shamir Medical Center reported receiving eight injured individuals.

Israeli police arrested a 50-year-old man from East Jerusalem on suspicion of attempted arson, as authorities investigate whether the wildfires near Jerusalem were deliberately set, Israeli media outlets reported.