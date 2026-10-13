Shafaq News- London

A container ship was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The agency reported that it received the report from a reliable source and that authorities were investigating the incident.

UKMTO WARNING 171-26 Click here to view the full warning⤵️ https://t.co/dwpZ53A0Wa #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/swko5njXqh — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) October 13, 2026

Earlier today, Iran’s Navy said it had detected an oil tanker east of the strait that had sustained damage and caught fire. The Navy called the tanker “non-compliant,” adding that it had switched off its tracking systems and attempted to transit a restricted area.