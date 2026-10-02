Unknown projectile strikes tanker in Hormuz
Shafaq News- London
An unidentified projectile hit a tanker while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.
The agency said the strike caused a fire on board, which was later extinguished, and the vessel resumed its journey.
No injuries or environmental damage were reported.
UKMTO WARNING 148-26Click here to view the full product⤵️https://t.co/jDz6uRXtAx#MaritimeSecurity #MerSec pic.twitter.com/xkXdm1u217— UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) October 2, 2026
UKMTO reported yesterday a similar incident involving another tanker struck by an unidentified projectile while passing through the strait, causing a fire on board.