Shafaq News- London

An unidentified projectile hit a tanker while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The agency said the strike caused a fire on board, which was later extinguished, and the vessel resumed its journey.

No injuries or environmental damage were reported.

UKMTO reported yesterday a similar incident involving another tanker struck by an unidentified projectile while passing through the strait, causing a fire on board.