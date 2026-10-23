Projectile hits tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Projectile hits tanker in Strait of Hormuz
2026-10-23T17:21:05+00:00

Shafaq News- London

An unidentified projectile struck an oil tanker as it sailed out of the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday, seven nautical miles northeast of Limah, Oman, UKMTO noted, adding that the tanker continued its journey to its next port of call.

Earlier on Friday, Iran's Mehr News Agency quoted an official close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval force saying that unauthorized vessel movements had stopped following the destruction of navigational aid systems.

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