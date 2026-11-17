Shafaq News- Skopje

North Macedonian authorities arrested five suspects over an alleged Iranian-linked plot to assassinate an individual in Greece, the country’s National Security Agency (NSA) and Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The suspects belonged to a criminal network directed by Iranian national Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh, who reportedly had links to individuals associated with Iranian intelligence and drug trafficker Naji Sharifi Zindashti, according to the NSA, which said members coordinated logistical preparations for the assassination through secret meetings in several countries, including Iran.

The Interior Ministry identified six North Macedonian suspects, aged 29 to 73, from Skopje and Kumanovo. Four were detained during raids, while a fifth was arrested in Greece and transferred to North Macedonia. The remaining suspect is believed to be abroad.

Police seized electronic devices, notebooks with contact details, a location sketch, firearms, and ammunition, including unlicensed weapons, for forensic examination. Investigators also uncovered links to foreign nationals associated with suspected proxy networks, while a pre-trial judge ordered four suspects held in custody and placed a fifth under house arrest. Authorities have not identified the intended target or the precise location of the planned attack in Greece.

The NSA said it launched its investigation in early 2026 in cooperation with Greek intelligence and international partners amid concerns over Iran’s alleged use of criminal networks to conceal involvement in operations abroad.

Since late 2024, North Macedonian authorities have handled 10 cases involving 22 individuals, alongside two separate investigations into suspected participation in foreign military or paramilitary formations, the Interior Ministry said.