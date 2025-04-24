Netherlands summons Iranian Ambassador over alleged assassination attempts

Shafaq News/ The Netherlands summoned the Iranian ambassador on Thursday after its intelligence agency accused Tehran of orchestrating two assassination attempts targeting Iranian dissidents in Europe.

According to its annual report, the Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) said two men were arrested in June 2024 in the city of Haarlem in connection with an attempt to assassinate an Iranian national residing in the Netherlands.

One of the suspects is also believed to be linked to a separate attempt to kill Spanish politician Alejo Vidal-Quadras, a vocal critic of Iran, in Madrid in November 2023.

"The two assassination attempts follow a pattern long associated with Iran’s actions abroad—relying on criminal networks in Europe to silence perceived opponents of the regime," the AIVD stated. "Intelligence indicates a strong likelihood that Iran is behind both plots."

Vidal-Quadras, a former vice president of the European Parliament and co-founder of Spain’s far-right Vox party, survived a shooting last year. He has since accused the Iranian government of targeting him due to his outspoken support for Iranian opposition groups.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry confirmed that it had summoned Iran’s ambassador in response to the intelligence findings. As of Thursday evening, Tehran had not issued a public response to the allegations.