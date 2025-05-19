Iran summons UK diplomat over nationals’ arrest

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the British chargé d’affaires in Tehran in protest over the recent arrest of Iranian nationals in the UK, accusing London of making politically motivated allegations, Iranian state media reported on Monday.

Earlier this month, British authorities detained seven Iranian nationals in two separate operations. Three of them were charged last week with engaging in conduct “likely to assist a foreign intelligence service,” in reference to Iran. The suspects remain in custody pending a preliminary court hearing scheduled for June 6. The remaining four have been released but remain under investigation.

Iranian officials demanded a formal explanation from the British envoy regarding the arrests, including clarification on the legal grounds and justification for the charges.

A Foreign Ministry source, cited by state media, warned that "the responsibility for the inappropriate effects of such actions, which appear to be motivated by political motives to exert pressure on Iran, will lie with the British government.”

The summoning comes amid heightened scrutiny of Iran’s presence in the UK, where the British government has placed Tehran on the top tier of its Foreign Influence Registration Scheme, requiring full disclosure of efforts to allegedly influence UK political processes.