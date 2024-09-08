Kurdistan Region denounces Iranian Ambassador's claims as "False"

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdish Ministry of Interior dismissed as “falsehoods” the recent statements made by the Iranian ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh.

In a statement, the ministry condemned the ambassador’s accusations made during a television interview, which linked recent attacks on civilians in Erbil to self-defense and alleged Israeli connections.

The ministry vehemently rejected these claims, describing them as “falsehoods and fabrications” that have previously been directed at the Kurdistan Region.

The statement also referenced an earlier visit by a high-level federal committee to the sites of the attacks, which found the allegations to be unfounded and rejected them categorically.

Iran has previously conducted strikes in Iraq's Kurdistan region, alleging that the area serves as a base for Iranian separatist groups and agents of its principal adversary, Israel.

In January, Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced an attack on what they claimed was a spy headquarters for Israel in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. The strikes resulted in the deaths of at least four civilians and injuries to six others.

Among the fatalities was Peshraw Dizayee, a wealthy Kurdish businessman, and several members of his family, who were killed when at least one rocket hit their home.