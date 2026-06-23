Lebanon and Israel open 5th round of Washington talks

Shafaq News- Washington

Lebanon and Israel opened their fifth round of direct negotiations at the US State Department on Tuesday, with talks spanning security and political tracks over three days, according to the Israeli Embassy in Washington.

An Israeli source told Channel 12 that the Israeli delegation will present maps for a "model zone" in Lebanon, located partly south of the Litani River and partly south of the UN-established Blue Line, from which Israeli forces would withdraw as a field trial, with the Lebanese army deploying inside the zone under US supervision.

Lebanon's delegation is led by Ambassador Simon Karam alongside Ambassador to Washington Nada Maaouad, while Israel's delegation is headed by Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio overseeing the process.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Tuesday that Israeli forces will remain in the southern Lebanon security zone "for as long as necessary to protect northern residents and Israelis." Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Lebanon will accept nothing less than the complete end of Israeli occupation of the south and the full extension of state authority over Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Kassem rejected any direct talks with Tel Aviv and renewed the group's call for a complete Israeli withdrawal from the south, saying “the Lebanese army alone bears responsibility for protecting sovereignty in the country, and it is the party we will collaborate with.”

The talks come days after a US-Iran memorandum of understanding entered into force on June 18, which includes a provision committing both parties to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 4,192 people and wounded 12,171, according to Lebanese Health Ministry figures.