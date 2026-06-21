Hezbollah rejects ceasefire with Israeli 'freedom of action'

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem rejected on Sunday any ceasefire arrangement that would allow Israel to continue military operations in Lebanon.

In a TV speech, Qassem said, "We are now in a phase of defeating the Israeli project, and it is no longer appropriate to discuss the situation as it was one or two years ago when Israel held overwhelming power."

He added that a ceasefire must include a complete halt to military operations by air, land, and sea, as well as an end to demolitions and military deployments in occupied areas. Referring to Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Qassem said Lebanon should view the move as a source of leverage.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said he was "frustrated" with Israel's performance against Hezbollah and was considering assigning a greater role to Syria, arguing that Damascus could address the issue more effectively.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, pointed out that the security zone in southern Lebanon would remain in place following the opening of negotiations between Washington and Tehran in Switzerland.