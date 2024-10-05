Israeli reports suggest Iran's Quds Force Commander may have been wounded in Beirut strike

Shafaq News/ Ismail Qaani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force, may have been injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted Hashim Safi al-Din, the presumed successor to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Israeli media reports on Saturday.

According to Israeli media, Qaani arrived in Lebanon a few days ago, and since the assassination attempt, he has not been heard from and did not appear for Friday prayers in Tehran.

Citing Israel’s Channel 12, The Jerusalem Post reported that investigations are underway into whether Qaani was wounded in the strike.

N12, another Israeli news outlet, noted that Qaani, who oversees Iran’s regional militant groups and proxies, may have been injured in the same airstrike that targeted Safi al-Din.

The report added that Qaani's absence from Friday prayers in Tehran to commemorate the death of Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah, led by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, raised further speculation.

Israel has previously killed several senior Iranian leaders, including Gen. Abbas Nilforushan who was assassinated in the strike in Lebanon along with Nasrallah.