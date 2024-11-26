Israeli army threatens to bomb areas in Lebanon, including Beirut

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Israeli army issued threats for many areas in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, Dahye and other cities and towns in south Lebanon, and Bekaa.

In a series of statements on his X, army’s spokesman Avichai Adraee urged residents move away to a distance of at least 500 meters from the threatened zones.

Notably, the Israeli army do not always issue warning before carrying out airstrikes. However, the time delays between the warning and the attacks are not enough for people to evacuate the threatened areas.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the Israeli aggression killed till yesterday, 3,768 and injured 15,699 others, including women and children.