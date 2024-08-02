Israeli airstrike kills top PIJ commander as Gaza crisis intensifies

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Israeli army announced that Muhammad al-Jabari, a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander, was killed in an airstrike on the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Jabari was entrusted with the organization’s production of weapons in the northern Gaza Strip, distribution of salaries and money to the organization’s terrorists, and took an active part in the attempt to restore the organization’s rocket production capabilities and infrastructure,” the army said.

Recently, Israel has escalated its military operations, leading to the death of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, in an attack attributed to it, prompting Iran to vow retaliation.

According to Al-Jazeera's tracker, since October 7, at least 39,480 people have been killed in Gaza, including more than 15,000 children, and more than 91,128 have been injured.

In addition, the war on Gaza displaced most of its 2.3 million residents, triggered a hunger crisis, and sparked genocide accusations against Israel, which it denies.