Israeli Army: 574 soldiers have died in Gaza since October 7

Shafaq News/ The Israeli Army announced that since October 7, the death toll has reached 574 soldiers, while the injuries touched 3000 cases.

According to a statement from the Army, 2,938 injured individuals were recorded, encompassing 1,707 minor injuries, 774 moderate injuries, and 447 critical injuries.

Since the initiation of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip on October 27, the casualties within the Israeli Army have reached 1,373, with 276 in critical condition.

Notably, Israel has not announced whether its soldiers were killed by Hamas or not.

Israel has continued its attacks across the Gaza Strip, including near hospitals and in the south of the besieged enclave, where ground operations are intensifying.

According to the Al-Jazeera live tracker, as of February 16 at 1 pm in Gaza (11:00 GMT), the number of individuals killed by Israel stands at least 28,775, including more than 12,300 children and 8,400 women.

Additionally, the injured toll has surpassed 68,552, including at least 8,663 children and 6,327 women.

The conflict in the Gaza Strip has now extended into its 136th day, with ongoing Israeli airstrikes and clashes across multiple fronts.

Simultaneously, the city of Rafah faces the looming threat of a humanitarian crisis, anticipating a potential Israeli military operation.

This development occurs in conjunction with negotiations in Egypt concerning a potential ceasefire and the release of both prisoners and hostages.