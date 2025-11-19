Israeli strikes kill 20+ in Gaza despite truce

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli forces carried out a series of strikes across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, killing at least 25 Palestinians, local media reported.

Medical sources said five people were killed when an airstrike hit a building sheltering displaced families in Gaza City’s al-Zeitoun neighborhood, while five others were wounded in al-Mawasi, south of Khan Younis, after Israeli drones targeted tents for displaced residents. In eastern Gaza City, artillery fire on al-Shujaiya killed one person and injured four, according to Palestinian outlets.

Israeli forces reportedly also demolished several residential buildings east of Khan Younis.

The Gaza Health Ministry noted that at least 25 Palestinians were killed and more than 77 others were injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza City and Khan Younis. The overall death toll since October 2023 has risen to 69,513, with 170,745 injured.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Army Radio quoted sources saying the Israeli Air Force struck a meeting of Hamas military leaders in Gaza City’s al-Zeitoun neighborhood, adding that the targets included the commander of the al-Zeitoun battalion and the head of the group’s naval unit.

Earlier, the Israeli army said in a post on X that its forces came under fire in Khan Younis in what it described as a ceasefire violation, adding that it responded by striking targets across the Gaza Strip.

⭕️ Several terrorists opened fire toward IDF soldiers operating in Khan Yunis. This action constitutes a violation of the ceasefire agreement.In response the IDF began striking terrorist targets across Gaza. https://t.co/JGqE9bu9R5 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 19, 2025

In a separate post, the military indicated troops from the Carmeli Brigade killed a gunman who, along with others, crossed the “yellow line” in northern Gaza and approached Israeli forces in what it deemed an immediate threat.

מוקדם יותר היום, כוחות צוות הקרב של חטיבת 'כרמלי' (2) זיהו מספר מחבלים אשר חצו את הקו הצהוב והתקרבו לכוחות הפרוסים בצפון רצועת עזה, באופן שהיווה עליהם איום מיידי.מיד לאחר הזיהוי, הכוחות ירו וחיסלו מחבל להסרת האיום.כוחות צה"ל בפיקוד הדרום פרוסים במרחב בהתאם להסכם וימשיכו לפעול… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 19, 2025

A US-brokered ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since October 10, 2025. Although the agreement secured the release of the remaining Israeli hostages and prompted a partial Israeli withdrawal to designated lines, Israeli military activity continues across the Strip through daily airstrikes, shelling, and shooting incidents, resulting in ongoing Palestinian casualties.

The UN Security Council recently endorsed a US-drafted resolution supporting the creation of an International Stabilization Force and a “Board of Peace” to oversee Gaza’s administration and reconstruction. The plan aims to enforce demilitarization and establish conditions for future political arrangements, though Israel’s rejection of Palestinian statehood has raised questions about the durability and implementation of the agreement.