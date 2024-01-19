Israel's aggression Kill more Palestinians in Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Israeli army aircraft and artillery bombarded Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, killing and injuring many civilians.

Local sources told the official Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) that at least four citizens were killed as Israeli forces targeted a house in the western region of Khan Yunis.

Israel's aggression also targeted the area surrounding the Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah and the Antar Tower in Jabalia.

The Israeli military also raided intensively near Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis and in the city center.

The sources confirmed that Israeli forces fired white phosphorus bombs on the Qizan an-Najjar village in south Khan Yunis.

WAFA agency reported that citizens transported the bodies of victims to the European Hospital.

Conditions in Khan Younis's Nasser hospital have become "unbearable," a doctor working there told Al-Jazeera, as Israel attacks the vicinity of the facility, causing thousands to flee.

On day 105 of the war on Gaza, Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip continues with no sign of easing amid a growing humanitarian catastrophe and the looming threat of a regional spillover.

At least 24,620 people have been killed and 61,830 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.