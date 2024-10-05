Israel investigates the fate of Quds Force Commander in assassination attempt on Hezbollah's Safieddine

Shafaq News/ Israel is investigating the possibility that Esmail Qaani, the Quds Force Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, may have been injured in an assassination attempt on Hezbollah's Executive Council Head, Hashem Safieddine, during an airstrike in Beirut, as reported by Israeli Channel 12 on Saturday.

According to Israeli media, Qaani arrived in Lebanon a few days ago, and since the assassination attempt, he has not been heard from and did not appear for Friday prayers in Tehran.

Early Friday, Israeli media reported that the Israeli military targeted a meeting in Beirut’s southern suburbs, allegedly attended by Hezbollah leaders and Iranian officials, including Safieddine, a potential successor to the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah. Channel 12 confirmed that the “unusual” attacks in the suburbs were aimed at the “successor to Nasrallah.”