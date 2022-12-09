Iranian Reformist: politicized and behind-the-scenes executions must end

Shafaq News/ Mir-Hossein Mousavi, an Iranian reformist politician, said the "execution" decisions would not stop the protests in Iran.

Mousavi, 81, who has been under house arrest since February 2011, was Iran's Prime Minister from 1981 to 1989. He was a candidate in the disputed presidential election in 2009. He challenged the results leading large protests for months before he was arrested and put under house arrest without a trial.

Mousavi said in a statement after the Iranian authorities executed Mohsen Shakari, an activist who participated in the recent demonstrations, "This rule leads to killing, destruction, and the loss of all national capital, and people will inevitably resist it."

"The authorities must end the politicized and behind-the-scenes executions, and the nation's rights must be respected," calling to stop "humiliating the citizens." Eram Network quoted the Iranian Reformist saying.

Mousavi addressed the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, "these cruel and bloody ways will not guarantee your rule."

On Thursday, Tehran executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the ongoing nationwide protests; the first such death penalty carried out by the country.

According to the judiciary-affiliated Mizan News Agency, Mohsen Shikari "threatened citizens with a cold weapon and injured a security guard during protests."

Shikari was handed the death penalty on Nov. 20 by a court in the Iranian capital for "disturbing the social order and security."

Iran has seen widespread protests in recent months following the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Iranian morality police.

At least 11 death sentences have been issued so far in connection with the months-long unrest, which authorities say are subject to appeal in the apex court before execution.