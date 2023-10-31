Iranian Human Rights Defender Nasrin Sotoudeh Arrested Amid Funeral

Shafaq News/ Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh was arrested during the funeral of Armita Geravanad, a young woman who died following an assault in a Tehran metro station for not wearing a hijab.

Sotoudeh was suspended and detained alongside other mourners, her husband confirmed.

Geravanad, a 17-year-old student from a Kurdish region, passed away in October after falling into a coma due to the assault. According to AFP.

Sotoudeh, a prominent human rights advocate, has been arrested multiple times recently, facing charges related to her activism and legal work.