Iran unveils underground naval missile base amid rising tensions with US

Shafaq News/ Iran has revealed an underground naval missile base in the Gulf just two days before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump. The announcement coincides with escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The disclosure comes as Iranian leaders brace for potential aggressive policies from Trump, including a possible endorsement of Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. This follows the intensification of US sanctions on Iran’s oil sector under the "maximum pressure" campaign.

Iranian state television broadcast footage of Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, touring the secret base during military exercises. Salami declared, "This base is one of several underground facilities housing long-range missile-launching warships, designed to conduct wars from great distances."

He added, “We assure the Iranian nation that its youth are prepared to defend the country with honor and achieve victory in any maritime battle against our enemies.”

The underground base, reportedly built 500 meters beneath the Gulf, features extensive tunnels housing long lines of Tarik-class fast submarines. These submarines are described as radar-evading and capable of launching cruise missiles.

Earlier this month, Iran began two weeks of military exercises, including drills by the Revolutionary Guard to defend key nuclear facilities in Natanz against simulated missile and drone attacks.

Iran continues to emphasize its ballistic missile program as a cornerstone of its defense strategy against the United States and Israel. The country has previously unveiled multiple underground "missile cities," showcasing its preparedness for potential conflicts.