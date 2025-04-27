Iran’s port blast: +800 casualties recorded

Shafaq News/ More than 800 casualties have been recorded following the recent explosion that rocked Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port, according to Iranian authorities.

The Director General of Hormozgan Province's Crisis Management said Sunday morning that the blast killed 18 people and injured more than 800 others, according to a preliminary toll.

Later, another local official announced that the death toll had risen to 25.

A powerful explosion rocked Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port in the southern city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, with the cause still under investigation. A government spokeswoman said containers likely filled with chemicals had been stored in a corner of the port and exploded.

In response, many countries offered help, with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani directing the delivery of urgent assistance.