Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has resigned, the presidential office said on Sunday, with no official reason given for his departure.

Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy for communications and media affairs at the Iranian president's office, said President Masoud Pezeshkian had accepted the resignation and appointed Hamid Bovard, chief executive of the state-owned National Iranian Oil Company, as acting oil minister.

با پذیرش استعفای محسن پاک نژاد طی حکمی از سوی دکتر پزشکیان رئیس جمهور، حمید بورد به عنوان سرپرست وزارت نفت منصوب شد. — سيد مهدي طباطبايي (@tabaei1356) October 4, 2026

Tehran faces one of the most severe economic crises in its history, with a US naval blockade and tighter sanctions restricting oil exports and access to foreign currency. Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Iran loaded no crude oil onto tankers in September for the first time since the US-Israeli war began on Feb. 28, compared with about 250,000 barrels per day in August.