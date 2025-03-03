Pressure and slander, Iran's Zarif resigns as vice president

Shafaq News/ Iranian Vice-President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif has resigned from his position, citing unprecedented pressure, personal attacks, and political tensions in recent months.

Zarif announced his resignation in a post on X, “I hope my removal will eliminate obstacles to the people’s will and the success of the government.”

He also revealed that he had met with the head of Iran’s judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, who recommended his return to academia to ease pressure on the government. “I accepted immediately,” Zarif said, adding that he had always sought to serve his country and had endured smear campaigns in silence for over four decades to protect national interests.

In his statement, Zarif highlighted that he had faced severe insults, slander, and threats against himself and his family in the past six months, calling it one of the most difficult periods of his career. He acknowledged that he had also experienced challenges even within the government itself, describing his time as vice president as “bitter.”

“I ask for forgiveness for any shortcomings during my tenure,” Zarif said, reiterating his support for President Pezeshkian and wishing success for his administration.

سلام بر هم میهنان بزرگوارخداوند بزرگ را سپاسگزارم که در نه ماه گذشته این فرصت را به این خدمتگزار کوچک ارزانی داشت که در جهت تحقق اراده ملت و خدمت به مردم آنچه را در توان داشتم پیشکش کنم. گرچه در شش ماه گذشته با سخیف‌ترین توهین‌ها، افتراها و تهدیدها نسبت به خود و خانواده‌ام روبرو… — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) March 3, 2025

According to Fars News Agency, two sources confirmed that Zarif’s decision was linked to the dismissal of Finance Minister Abdul Nasser Hemmati.

Iran’s government has yet to issue an official statement regarding Zarif’s resignation, and it remains unclear whether Pezeshkian will accept his departure or attempt to persuade him to stay in some capacity.

Zarif stepped down also in 2024.

The top diplomat, who served as Iran’s foreign minister from 2013 to 2021 under former President Hassan Rouhani, played a key role in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which sought to ease sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. He was also a close figure within Iran’s reformist camp and was instrumental in the election campaign of President Pezeshkian.