Iran's top diplomat Zarif reverses resignation as vice president, praises new government

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reversed his earlier decision to resign as Deputy President under reformist Masoud Pezeshkian.

Pezeshkian appointed Zarif as his vice president for strategic affairs on August 1, but the former top diplomat resigned less than two weeks later, citing disappointment with the composition of the 19-member cabinet.

Zarif posted on X, Following the prudent follow-ups and consultations by the President, "I will continue to perform my duties as Deputy President for Strategic Affairs, relying on God and hoping for the support and guidance of the noble people."

Zarif, who attended the first meeting of the new government with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday, praised the new administration in his post.

Zarif posted, " Today and for first time in over 20 years, all ministerial nominees in Iran have been approved by the Majles; our Parliament.." Adding, "This is a testament to efficacy of Dr. Pezeshkian's approach to governing based on reconciliation and national unity."

Zarif, who represented Iran at the United Nations, served as Foreign Minister from 2013 to 2021 under moderate President Hassan Rouhani.

While the 2015 nuclear deal effectively collapsed three years later when the United States unilaterally withdrew from it, the agreement bolstered Zarif's reputation as a strong negotiator who opened Iran to the West.