Iranian VP arrives in Baghdad within hours

Shafaq News/ Iranian Vice President for Strategic Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, is set to arrive in Baghdad within hours, a source revealed on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News that “Zarif's visit will include meetings with Iraqi officials and political leaders to discuss security, political, and economic matters, as well as the latest regional developments, particularly in Syria.”

The visit follows Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s trip to Iran last month, where he discussed regional developments alongside security and economic cooperation.

Additionally, Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, visited Tehran in recent days for talks on regional dynamics, border security, and economic issues.

In September 2024, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made his first official foreign visit to Baghdad at the invitation of PM Al-Sudani.