Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran's IRGC seize foreign ship in Gulf for smuggling fuel, Iranian media says

Category: World

Date: 2022-04-24T18:42:32+0000
Iran's IRGC seize foreign ship in Gulf for smuggling fuel, Iranian media says

Shafaq News/ Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have seized a foreign vessel in the Gulf for smuggling 200,000 litres of fuel, a senior Guards commander told the semi-official Fars news agency on Sunday.

"The ship was seized in the northern part of the Persian Gulf. Its eight crew have been handed over to legal authorities in the southern port city of Bushehr," Gholamhossein Hosseini told Fars, without elaborating on the nationalities of the crew members.

Iran, which has some of the world's cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the plunge in value of its national currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighbouring countries and by sea to Gulf Arab states.

The Guards have detained several ships in the past weeks for smuggling fuel in the Gulf.

related

Iran says talks with Saudi Arabia are in progress but time is needed to resolve disputes

Date: 2021-07-06 16:26:42
Iran says talks with Saudi Arabia are in progress but time is needed to resolve disputes

“Terrorist” attack on Iran container ship

Date: 2021-03-12 17:46:47
“Terrorist” attack on Iran container ship

BBC: Misleading reports of Covid-19 cases in Iran

Date: 2020-08-03 07:11:46
BBC: Misleading reports of Covid-19 cases in Iran

Iran summons Turkish ambassador over Erdogan remarks in Baku

Date: 2020-12-11 18:00:54
Iran summons Turkish ambassador over Erdogan remarks in Baku

Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout "nuclear terrorism"

Date: 2021-04-11 15:29:47
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout "nuclear terrorism"

Former Iranian president calls his country's intelligence to put more effort into protecting state institutes instead of watching his house

Date: 2021-05-30 18:06:39
Former Iranian president calls his country's intelligence to put more effort into protecting state institutes instead of watching his house

Iran's new coronavirus cases exceed 450,000 cases

Date: 2021-08-02 15:45:40
Iran's new coronavirus cases exceed 450,000 cases

Iran expresses readiness to hold direct negotiations with Washington if it is "necessary"

Date: 2022-01-24 17:30:36
Iran expresses readiness to hold direct negotiations with Washington if it is "necessary"