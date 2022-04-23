Iran calls for global cooperation to curb transborder terrorism in Central Asia

Shafaq News/ Iran's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Zahra Ershadi, called for a "global and regional cooperation" to combat the "multidimensional and transborder" expansion of international terrorist organizations, lambasting the US "irresponsible policies" for its role in ISIL insurgency in Afghanistan.

Ershadi's statements came during a High–Level Briefing on the "National Strategy and Action Plan of the Republic of Tajikistan on Countering Terrorism and Extremism for 2021-2025" in the UN headquarters in New York earlier today, Saturday.

"We extend our full support to Tajikistan’s efforts to counter-terrorism," Iran's envoy said, "the Islamic Republic of Iran highly values its cooperation with the Republic of Tajikistan in different fields, including security-related issues, and attaches great importance to the stability and security of Tajikistan."

"Central Asia continues to face serious challenges resulting from terrorist activities. In this regard, we would like to highlight the dire security situation in the region," she added.

Ershadi took an aim at the "irresponsible policies by a number of external players" in Afghanistan, blaming it for "the activities of the ISIL and other terrorists’ activities within the Afghan territory."

"We condemn the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan that have resulted in the death of dozens of innocent people, especially children," she added, "We are deeply concerned about these tragic events and call on the ruling establishment in Afghanistan to take immediate action to identify the perpetrators of these heinous crimes and bring them to justice."

"Due to the multidimensional and trans-border characteristics of terrorism, global and regional cooperation is far more than just necessary, especially among neighboring countries. This can be materialized through relevant bilateral or multilateral agreements or within international and regional organizations, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan have concluded two major and relevant bilateral treaties among other treaties and MOUs, namely the Agreement on Security and Law Enforcement Cooperation in 2014, which emphasizes, inter alia, on cooperation between the two countries on countering terrorism, and the Extradition Agreement in 2010."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, while lending its full support to the Republic of Tajikistan in its efforts to combat terrorism, expresses its readiness to strengthen the existing cooperation between the two countries in our joint efforts to combat the scourge of terrorism," she conclused, "to that end, we are prepared to closely work with other countries in the region as well."