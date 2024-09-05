Iran: “Israel's dream will not come true;” crushing retaliation is coming

Shafaq News/ Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces renewed its vow of a "severe response" to Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Iran’s Mehr News Agency quoted Brigadier General Ali Abdollahi, Deputy Commander of the General Staff of the Armed Forces for Coordination Affairs, saying, "Iran will respond forcefully to the enemy for assassinating its guest, martyr Ismail Haniyeh, but the timing of the response is unclear. The Zionist regime's dream that Iran will not respond to the crime will never come true."

"We caution the enemy against testing the resilience of the Iranian people again. If necessary, our youth will enter the battle and defend Iran with unwavering resolve."

The Deputy Chief of Staffadded, "The oppressive regime has killed over 40,000 Palestinian women and children in the past few months, yet we haven’t heard a word from the so-called human rights countries; instead, they have supported these crimes in various ways."

On Wednesday, Deputy Commander for Operationsof theIRGC Quds Force, Brigadier General Mohsen Chizari, confirmed that "Iran’s response to Israel is definitely coming."

Chizari told reporters that "Iran will not reveal the nature of its response," adding, “It will be unique and will depend on the conditions required to achieve its objectives."

"The wait for a response may be long until the right conditions are met," he indicated. "Patience and restraint in delaying the response will continue until the circumstances allow for a crushing retaliation befitting martyr Haniyeh."